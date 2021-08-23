Jordan Approves Transit of 2,500 Afghans Evacuated From Kabul to US - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that the government has approved transit through the country of 2,500 Afghan nationals evacuated from Kabul to the United States

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said that the government has approved transit through the country of 2,500 Afghan nationals evacuated from Kabul to the United States.

"Jordan has approved the transit through its territory of 2,500 Afghans evacuated from Kabul, heading to the United States," a statement read, adding that Amman has made an agreement with Washington on related measures.

The decision is an attempt to help Afghanistan solve an ongoing humanitarian crisis, according to the ministry's spokesman, Daifallah Alfayez, cited by the statement.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) took over the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government and the resignation of Ashraf Ghani from the post of president.

The movement pledged safety to all Afghans and diplomatic missions, as well as expressing readiness for dialogue with the country's political forces.

However, some countries have organized evacuations for their nationals and diplomatic personnel from the Kabul Airport, also taking limited numbers of Afghan refugees who fear reprisals from the Taliban for assisting foreign forces during the war.

