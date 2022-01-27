UrduPoint.com

Jordan Army Says Killed 27 Drug Smugglers On Syria Border

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 02:45 PM

Jordan army says killed 27 drug smugglers on Syria border

The Jordanian army killed 27 drug smugglers in a clash early Thursday as they tried to enter the kingdom from Syria, it said in a statement

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Jordanian army killed 27 drug smugglers in a clash early Thursday as they tried to enter the kingdom from Syria, it said in a statement.

The traffickers were supported by an armed group, the army said, adding that "a preliminary search was conducted in the area, and large quantities of narcotics were found".

The military operation at dawn "thwarted attempts to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory into Jordanian territory," it said.

"The smugglers were supported by other armed groups," added the army, which said its troops also wounded an unknown number of traffickers while others fled back into Syrian territory.

On January 17, the army announced that an officer had been killed and three border guards wounded in a clash with drug smugglers on the Syrian border.

Several days later, one of the wounded soldiers died of his injuries.

Jordan, which has been hosting about 1.6 million Syrian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011, has in recent years tightened controls along its border with Syria, which stretches for more than 350 kilometres.

Related Topics

Army Syria Died January Border From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

SPORTS MARKETING – THE NEW TREND

10 minutes ago
 Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

Brexit hurt EU-UK trade

39 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

IRSA releases 40017 cusecs water

40 seconds ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

42 seconds ago
 PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of ..

PAC examines audit paras pertaining to Ministry of Overseas Pakistan, Railways

44 seconds ago
 German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Ci ..

German Prosecutors File Charges Against Russian Citizen Suspected of Espionage

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>