Jordan Authorizes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Jordan's regulatory authorities have authorized the use of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by regulatory authorities of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," the RDIF said in a statement, adding that the vaccine has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.