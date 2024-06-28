Jordan Bardella: The French Far-right's Telegenic Wunderkind
Jordan Bardella, the media-savvy 28-year-old leader of France's far-right National Rally, has helped rejuvenate the image of a party long tainted by racism and anti-Semitism, putting it on course to take power for the first time ever
On his watch, the National Rally (RN) of three-time former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, has gone from strength to strength, achieving record scores in this month's European election.
A social media star with impeccable tailoring and remarkable poise for his years, Bardella hopes to repeat that feat in two-round snap parliamentary elections called by President Emmanuel Macron in response to his drubbing in the European vote.
Polls show the RN, which has promised to boost purchasing power, drastically curtail immigration and restore law and order, winning the election but not certain of winning an outright majority.
Bardella has said he will refuse to become premier if he does not have the support of 289 out of the National Assembly's 577 members.
"Be free, be French and remember, when the people vote, the people win," the uber-confident RN leader declared in a TikTok campaign video, sitting behind a desk in a suit, in the pose of a man ready to govern.
