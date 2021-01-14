UrduPoint.com
Jordan Becomes One Of World's First Nations To Vaccinate Refugees - UNHCR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday praised Jordan for becoming one of the world's first countries to vaccinate refugees from COVID-19 and for including them in the vaccination campaign.

Jordan launched its campaign on Wednesday, which prioritizes the elderly and health workers. The country is using vaccines developed by Pfizer and China's Sinopharm.

"Once again Jordan has shown exemplary leadership and solidarity in hosting refugees. The country has included refugees in every aspect of the public health response to the pandemic, including the national vaccination campaign, proving how it should be done if we are to keep everyone safe," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said, as quoted by the UNHCR in a press release.

Grandi also called on other countries to follow suit and include refugees in their vaccination campaigns.

An Iraqi refugee who lives in the city of Irbid became the first UNHCR-registered refugee to receive a vaccine shot in Jordan.

The UNHCR has been calling for the equitable inclusion of refugees, stateless persons and internally displaced people in the World Health Organization's vaccine distribution mechanism COVAX.

According to Jordan's national vaccination plan, all residents of the country, including asylum seekers and refugees, are entitled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.

To date, Jordan confirmed over 310,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 293,000 recoveries and more than 4,000 deaths. Moreover, nearly 2,000 refugees who reside in camps in Jordan tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

