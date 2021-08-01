Jordan Closes Border Crossing With Syria Due to Local Escalation - Interior Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Jordan decided to temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria amid an escalation of the security situation in south-western Syria, a Jordanian Interior Ministry official told the official Jordan news Agency (Petra).

The Jaber crossing will remain closed for the movement of goods and passengers until "appropriate conditions" are created, the ministry official said on Saturday.

The Jaber border crossing was closed amid the pandemic, but the Jordanian and Syrian authorities decided to resume its operation at the end of July. However, the planned reopening did not occur because of armed hostilities between the Syrian opposition and government forces in the Dara'a Governorate.