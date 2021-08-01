UrduPoint.com

Jordan Closes Border Crossing With Syria Due To Local Escalation - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:40 AM

Jordan Closes Border Crossing With Syria Due to Local Escalation - Interior Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Jordan decided to temporarily close the Jaber border crossing with Syria amid an escalation of the security situation in south-western Syria, a Jordanian Interior Ministry official told the official Jordan news Agency (Petra).

The Jaber crossing will remain closed for the movement of goods and passengers until "appropriate conditions" are created, the ministry official said on Saturday.

The Jaber border crossing was closed amid the pandemic, but the Jordanian and Syrian authorities decided to resume its operation at the end of July. However, the planned reopening did not occur because of armed hostilities between the Syrian opposition and government forces in the Dara'a Governorate.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Syria July Border Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

3 hours ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

4 hours ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

3 hours ago
 American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classi ..

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

3 hours ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

3 hours ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.