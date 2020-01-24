UrduPoint.com
Jordan Condemns Israeli Police Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque Worshipers - Foreign Ministry

Jordan Condemns Israeli Police Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque Worshipers - Foreign Ministry

The Israeli police attack on people attending Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is a provocation and a violation of the country's obligations under international law, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

"The Foreign Ministry condemns the Israeli police attack on worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque ... The assault by the Israeli police and the attack on worshipers in a holy place is a provocative and condemned action, and [represents] Israel's disregard for its obligations under international agreements," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry also said the mosque's territory and worshipers' freedom must be respected, and that such provocations should be avoided.

Security measures in Jerusalem's Old City have been heightened after disturbances outside Al-Aqsa Mosque on Temple Mount.

Morning prayers at the mosque ended with hundreds of people taking part in clashes with Israeli security forces, the Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported.

Another incident occurred in East Jerusalem's Beit Safafa district, where unknown individuals set a mosque on fire and painted offensive graffiti on a wall, Israeli police said. An investigation into potential hate crimes is underway.

Police suspect far-right Israelis who are known to target Arab and Palestinian properties, as well as Christian sites in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They refer to the attacks as a "tag mehir" (price tag) for alleged crimes against Jews.

