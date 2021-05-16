Jordan Confirms 2 Nationals Detained on Border With Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates confirmed on Sunday the detention of two citizens on the border with Israel, saying that the embassy in Tel Aviv was working for their release.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli police detained two people armed with knives who allegedly crossed the border from Jordan at night. They were sent for interrogation.

"The foreign ministry confirms that it is monitoring the situation with the detention of two Jordanian citizens in Israel. The Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv is in constant contact with the Israeli authorities and is working on the release of the two citizens," the ministry said in a statement.

The detention comes as tensions keep high between Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip, with pro-Palestinian rallies taking place in neighboring countries, as well as across the world.