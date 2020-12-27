UrduPoint.com
Jordan Confirms First 2 Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant Linked To UK - Health Minister

Jordan Confirms First 2 Cases of New COVID-19 Variant Linked to UK - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The first two positive tests for a new coronavirus strain linked to the UK have been confirmed in Jordan, the country's health minister, Natheer Obeidat, told the Petra news agency on Sunday.

The new strain was identified in a married Jordanian couple who had returned from the United Kingdom on December 19, the health minister told the agency.

At present, the two infected individuals are in an "excellent" condition, Obeidat was quoted as saying.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the existence of a new coronavirus variant in southeast England on December 14. The new strain is believed to have spread to several countries across Europe and further afield.

Dozens of countries have subsequently imposed a temporary ban on flights from the United Kingdom in order to control the spread of the new variant, which is said to be more easily transmissible.

