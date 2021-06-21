UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan 'coup Plot' Suspects Plead Not Guilty As Trial Opens: Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:08 PM

Jordan 'coup plot' suspects plead not guilty as trial opens: lawyer

Two officials accused of helping Jordan's Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II have pleaded not guilty, one of their lawyers said Monday as the trial began

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Two officials accused of helping Jordan's Prince Hamzah try to overthrow his half-brother King Abdullah II have pleaded not guilty, one of their lawyers said Monday as the trial began.

Former royal court chief Bassem Awadallah, who also holds Saudi nationality, and a former special envoy to Riyadh, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, are charged with attempting to "destabilise the kingdom's security", according to court documents.

The trial began behind closed doors at the State Security Court and will continue Tuesday, an official said.

According to state television, after the charges were read, the court heard two out of a total of six witnesses -- four military personnel and two civilians.

Awadallah's lawyer Mohammad Afif said the defendants both pleaded not guilty.

A video shared on social media showed Awadallah arriving at the court wearing a plain blue prison uniform and a mask, his hands cuffed behind his back, escorted by an anti-terror officer.

Hamzah, who is accused of attempting to overthrow the king and of seeking help from Saudi Arabia to do so, is not facing trial.

Hamzah, 41, "was determined to satisfy his personal ambition to rule, in violation of the constitution and Hashemite (Jordanian ruling family) custom," according to an indictment released on June 13.

"To succeed, he sought to exploit the concerns and problems of the population and to arouse sedition and frustration in society," it added.

After the unprecedented palace crisis in April, Hamzah pledged allegiance to Abdullah.

Authorities had on April 4 announced the arrest of 18 people allegedly involved in a plot to "undermine Jordan's security and stability".

Sixteen were later released after senior figures and tribal chiefs pleaded with the king to pardon them.

The remaining defendants, Awadallah and Bin Zaid, could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, their lawyers said.

Abdullah had named Hamzah heir to the throne in 1999 at the request of their father, King Hussein.

But Hamzah was later sidelined in favour of Abdullah's eldest son, also named Hussein.

Related Topics

Social Media Lawyers Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira April June Family TV From Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Minister of State for Defence Affairs r ..

1 minute ago

Opposition frustrated on Jam's success, Balochista ..

1 minute ago

Rome Film Fest to Honor Cult Directors Burton, Tar ..

1 minute ago

ANP sought applications for social media committee ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of sexual assault in A ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Fehmida inaugurates cafeteria at Jinnah Stadium ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.