Jordan Court Hails Israeli Man For Illegal Entry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:44 PM

JORDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A Jordanian court on Monday jailed an Israeli for four months for an illegal entry into the kingdom. Konstantin Kotov was arrested in October on charges of illegally entering the country and possession of drugs.

The court slapped Kotov with a four-month jail term for illegal entry into Jordan and a fine of 1,000 dinars ($1400) for drugs possession. Monday's verdict is still subject to appeal. Jordan has diplomatic relations with Israel, with which it has signed a peace agreement in 1994.

