Jordan Declares 24-Hour Curfew During Eid Al-Fitr Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Jordan declares a round-the-clock curfew during Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Ammon news agency reported, citing the minister of state for media affairs.

According to Amjad Adaileh, the curfew will last from Friday midnight to Monday midnight.

Medical and other essential workers will be exempt from the curfew.

The minister noted that the curfew is being introduced "due to a notable increase in cases of infection and the need to limit gatherings and social contacts."

Earlier on Wednesday, the kingdom updated its coronavirus tally by a record 23 cases to 672. More than 400 people have recovered, and nine have died.

More Stories From World

