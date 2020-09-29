UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:59 PM

Jordan Declares 40-Day Mourning for Deceased Kuwaiti Emir

The Jordanian authorities have declared a 40-day morning following the death of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the office of King Abdullah II said on Tuesday

The Kuwaiti emir died earlier in the day while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, as announced by Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs.

The Kuwaiti emir died earlier in the day while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, as announced by Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs.

"The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, may his soul rest in peace. By His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced 40 days of mourning over Sheikh Sabah's passing, as of Tuesday.

The Royal Hashemite Court expresses the deepest sympathies of King Abdullah and the people of Jordan, as they stand with the people of Kuwait in these difficult times," the Jordanian king's office said in a statement.

Emir Sabah IV had ruled Kuwait since 2006. He briefly served as prime minister, and foreign minister for several decades before that.

The emir was hospitalized in Kuwait on July 18 for surgery, reportedly to remove two tumors, and later transported to the US for further treatment. According to the Kuwaiti authorities' communications since, his condition was stable and gradually improving.

