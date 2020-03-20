Jordan Declares Curfew Starting Saturday as COVID-19 Cases Near 70 - Minister

Jordan declares a nationwide curfew starting March 21 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the minister of state for media affairs said on Friday, noting that the measure would remain in effect until further notice

As of Thursday, the country has had a total of 69 COVID-19 cases. In mid-March, Jordan suspended all flights coming in and going out of the country.

"Given what our region and the world on the whole are experiencing at a time of the epidemiologic emergency, a decree [on a curfew] was passed," Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference.

According to the minister, people throughout the kingdom are now barred from leaving home starting 7:00 a.m. (5:00 GMT) on March 21 and until further notice.

Adaileh explained the decision by the fact that people had ignored recommendations to stay home and go out only when absolutely necessary.

All shops will be also closed. Jordanians will be briefed later on how they will be supplied with products.

Those violating the curfew will face up to 1 year in prison.