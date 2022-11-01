UrduPoint.com

Jordan Expects Top Russian Diplomat To Visit In Coming Days - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The Jordanian foreign minister said in an interview with Sky news Arabia that his Russian counterpart was due in Amman in the coming days for talks on Syria.

"We expect Sergey Lavrov to come in the next few days," Ayman Safadi said, adding that "the focus of the visit will be on Syria.

Russia negotiated rapprochement between Jordan and Syria a year ago, ending a decade of frosty relations. The thaw culminated in a phone call between Syrian President Bashar Assad and King Abdullah II of Jordan in October of 2021.

Safadi said in September that Russian presence in Syria's south prevented Islamist extremist resurgence and had a stabilizing effect on the wider region.

