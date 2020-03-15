Jordan Halts International Flights From Tuesday Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Jordan has decided to suspend all international flights over the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Saturday.

"From Monday, March 16, air travel with a number of countries is suspended, [all international] flights to and from the kingdom [of Jordan] are suspended, starting from Tuesday, March 17, until further notice, except for airplanes with cargo," the government's statement shared by Razzaz on Twitter said.

Moreover, the authorities decided to bar foreigners from entering Jordan via land borders as well.

Several other Arab countries have already introduced similar measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government introduced measures to confront the spread of the virus inside the country ” the authorities ordered the closure of cinemas, gyms and theaters on Saturday.

According to John Hopkins University, Jordan has no active COVID-19 cases at the moment ” Kingdom has previously confirmed the first case but the only patient has already recovered.