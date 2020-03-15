UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Halts International Flights From Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Jordan Halts International Flights From Tuesday Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Jordan has decided to suspend all international flights over the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Saturday.

"From Monday, March 16, air travel with a number of countries is suspended, [all international] flights to and from the kingdom [of Jordan] are suspended, starting from Tuesday, March 17, until further notice, except for airplanes with cargo," the government's statement shared by Razzaz on Twitter said.

Moreover, the authorities decided to bar foreigners from entering Jordan via land borders as well.

Several other Arab countries have already introduced similar measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government introduced measures to confront the spread of the virus inside the country ” the authorities ordered the closure of cinemas, gyms and theaters on Saturday.

According to John Hopkins University, Jordan has no active COVID-19 cases at the moment ” Kingdom has previously confirmed the first case but the only patient has already recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Kuwait Saudi Arabia March All From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

28 minutes ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

41 minutes ago

Trump Slams Fed for Keeping Uncompetitive Benchmar ..

21 minutes ago

France's Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 4,499 With 91 ..

28 minutes ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

56 minutes ago

Ben Dunk upbeat to win against Multan Sultans

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.