Jordan Henderson Leaving Saudi Club, Having Ajax Medical: Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Jordan Henderson has moved a step closer to ending his much-criticised spell with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq by undergoing a medical with Dutch side Ajax, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Thursday.
The 33-year-old England midfielder has been with the Saudi club for just six months since leaving Liverpool, whom he captained to their first league title in 30 years in 2020 and also to Champions League glory in 2019.
"Henderson came late on the first day of the Abu Dhabi camp. He trained for two days, then missed yesterday's training, heading to Dubai to undergo medical examinations with Ajax," the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
"The player justified his desire to leave the club by the request of England national team coach to move to a European club, to be able to participate in the European Cup (Euro 2024)," the source added.
Of all the high-profile players to move to the cash-rich Saudi Premier League, Henderson arguably attracted the most criticism because he had been supportive of LGBTQ+ rights during his career with Liverpool.
Henderson was booed by England supporters last year after moving to Saudi.
Despite a huge investment in foreign players, Al-Ettifaq have hardly set the league alight and the club's head coach Steven Gerrard -- Henderson's former teammate at Liverpool -- is also said to be near to leaving.
Henderson would be a valuable asset to Ajax as they seek to recover from the worst start in their history that left them briefly bottom of the Dutch league.
They have endured a terrible season that culminated in December in a shock 3-2 loss to amateur club Hercules in the cup.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update2 minutes ago
-
Forest, Everton move into FA Cup fourth round after troubled week12 minutes ago
-
Protesting police underline Paris Olympics strike risk22 minutes ago
-
Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed22 minutes ago
-
Public sector strikes add to N. Ireland's political crisis31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine will work with 'any reality' after US elections32 minutes ago
-
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions44 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's forensics experts trace foreign origins of Russian arms2 hours ago
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand2 hours ago
-
France ministry searched in Neymar PSG transfer probe: source2 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group3 hours ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation3 hours ago