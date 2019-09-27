UrduPoint.com
Jordan Hosts 1.3Mln Syrian Refugees But Will Not Force Them To Leave - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:30 AM

Jordan Hosts 1.3Mln Syrian Refugees But Will Not Force Them to Leave - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Jordan still hosts 1.3 million refugees from Syria but will not force them to return to the country of origin, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik.

"We have about 1.3 million," Safadi said on Thursday responding to how many Syrian asylum seekers still remain in neighboring Jordan. "We encourage the voluntary return of refugees, but we will not and cannot push anybody to go back."

Safadi said that Jordan supports safe and voluntary return of all Syrians to the home country and maintains the position that only through finding a political solution can the refugee crisis be settled.

As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding of infrastructure and return of refugees.

According to UN estimates, as of July 4, there were over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees.

