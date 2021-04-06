Jordan justice bans publishing information on royal rift

Amman's prosecutor general on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about a royal rift involving the Jordanian king's half-brother, Prince Hamzah, state television said

"The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject under pain of legal action," said a statement from the prosecutor shown on television.