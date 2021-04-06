UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Justice Bans Publishing Information On Royal Rift

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:01 PM

Jordan justice bans publishing information on royal rift

Amman's prosecutor general on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about a royal rift involving the Jordanian king's half-brother, Prince Hamzah, state television said

Amman (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Amman's prosecutor general on Tuesday banned the publication of any information about a royal rift involving the Jordanian king's half-brother, Prince Hamzah, state television said.

"The ban on publication involves all audiovisual media and social networks, as well as the publication of all images or video clips relating to this subject under pain of legal action," said a statement from the prosecutor shown on television.

Related Topics

Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

20 minutes ago

Moscow Completes Procedures to Submit Bill on Open ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir targeted on all fronts to ensure a graveya ..

3 minutes ago

Four killed in Lahore roof collapses

3 minutes ago

Bogota to impose lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise i ..

3 minutes ago

European equities open higher after Easter break

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.