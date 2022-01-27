UrduPoint.com

Jordan Kills 27 Smugglers On Syria Border In Largest Operation Since 2011

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Jordan kills 27 smugglers on Syria border in largest operation since 2011

The Jordanian army said on Thursday that troops killed 27 drug smugglers trying to enter the country from neighboring Syria

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Jordanian army said on Thursday that troops killed 27 drug smugglers trying to enter the country from neighboring Syria.

The operation, the largest of its kind since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, was carried out simultaneously at several points on the Jordan-Syria border, according to an army statement.

Jordanian forces thwarted several attempts to smuggle drugs from Syria, seizing large quantities of narcotics, it added.

The military said it applied the "newly established rules of engagement against smugglers who were supported by other armed groups.

""At least 27 smugglers were killed and several more injured in the operations, while the rest of them fled back into Syria," the army said.

Jordan has enhanced border vigilance and directed troops to toughen rules of engagement with smugglers due to an increasing number of such incidents over the past year.Two Jordanian military personnel, including an officer, were killed in clashes with smugglers earlier this month.

Related Topics

Injured Army Syria Drugs Border From

Recent Stories

Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The ..

Madhuri Dixit’s digital series get new title The 'The Fame Game'

33 seconds ago
 Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Min ..

Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Meeting in Minsk Format - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

Moeed hails NA body members' appreciation for NSP

3 minutes ago
 Three POs arrested in sargodha

Three POs arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

PSX gains 127 points to close at 45,083 points

3 minutes ago
 Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 3.446b approved

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>