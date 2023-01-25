Jordan King Abdullah II to Visit Canada on January 26-27 - Prime Minister Office

King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada on January 26 and 27 to discuss matters of mutual interest, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada on January 26 and 27 to discuss matters of mutual interest, the Office of the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan will visit Canada on January 26 and 27, 2023," the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.

King Abdullah II and Trudeau will discuss matters of mutual interest, which include the continued promotion of peace and development in the middle East as well as efforts to counter extremism, the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss viable solutions to the conflicts in Syria and Iraq as well as the social crisis in Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the statement said.

In addition, strengthening the commitment on the protection of refugees and humanitarian aid delivery will also be discussed, the statement added.

Both countries intend to discuss cooperation in the economic, energy and defense areas as well as the worldwide impact of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine with an emphasis on the issue of food insecurity, according to the statement.