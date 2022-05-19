UrduPoint.com

Jordan King Says 'delusional' Half-brother To Remain Under House Arrest

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah II said Thursday his half-brother Prince Hamzah, accused of involvement in a coup plot last year, is in a state of "delusion" and will remain under house arrest.

Authorities in Jordan announced in April last year that they had foiled a bid to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom, marking a rare crisis in a nation seen as a pillar of regional stability.

Two former officials were sentenced to 15 years in jail in July after they were found guilty of conspiring to topple the king in favour of Prince Hamzah, who escaped prosecution in favour of house arrest.

The king said in a statement released on Thursday that his half-brother would remain under house arrest, and that further restrictions would be imposed upon him.

