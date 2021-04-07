Jordan king to break silence Wednesday on palace turmoil: state TV

Jordan's King Abdullah II will issue a statement to the nation Wednesday for the first time since an alleged plot involving his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state television said

"His Majesty King Abdullah will deliver a message to Jordanians on Wednesday... after Prince Hamzah signed a letter affirming his loyalty to the king and the crown prince," the channel said.