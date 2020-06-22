Jordan Launches $6.6Bln International Response to Syrian Refugee Crisis - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Jordanian government in cooperation with the United Nations' bodies and donor countries has launched a $6.6 billion response plan to cope with the implications of the Syrian refugee crisis for a two-year period, the official Petra news agency reported on Monday.

The action plan was approved during a meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz. The meeting was attended by a number of cabinet members, some ambassadors of Arab and other countries and international organizations, including the UN ambassador to Jordan, as well as by representatives of various UN bodies, the news agency reported.

"We want to remind everyone that despite the new pressing problems we have at the global level, including the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, the old problems and challenges still exist, and they did not disappear and need to be addressed," the prime minister said, as quoted by Petra.

The countries that host refugees for a long period of time allocate a significant part of their resources to cover their stay, Razzaz said, stressing that Amman would continue to fulfill its commitments toward refugees despite other internal challenges.

According to the minister, Jordan pursues the coordination with its partners on major steps to support the Syrian refugees and communities that host them, the state-run news outlet reported.

Jordan currently hosts over three million refugees from various countries, including 1.3 million from Syria.