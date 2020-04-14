UrduPoint.com
Jordan Mosques To Be Closed For Prayers During Ramadan Due To COVID-19 , Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:01 PM

Jordan Mosques to Be Closed for Prayers During Ramadan Due to COVID-19 , Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Jordanian Minister of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Mohammad Khalaileh said on Tuesday that the country's mosques will remain closed during the holy fasting month of Ramadan from April 23 to May 23, as reported by state-run news agency Petra.

"We should perform the Tarawih prayer [early morning Ramadan prayer in Islam] in our homes. Mosques will be closed during Ramadan," Khalaileh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The minister urged fellow citizens to observe all social distancing rules prescribed by the government against the spread of COVID-19.

The Jordanian government has imposed several nationwide curfews since March of varying severity, including a 48-hour long round-the-clock one last week, to try keep people at home. Violators were threatened by a one-year imprisonment.

The COVID-19 toll in Jordan is 397 cumulative cases, with seven fatalities and 235 recoveries, as of Tuesday.

