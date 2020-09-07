UrduPoint.com
Jordan, Palestine Highlight Two State Solution To Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:21 PM

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met visiting Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Saeb Erekat over the latest developments of the Palestinian cause

AMMAN(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met visiting Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Saeb Erekat over the latest developments of the Palestinian cause.

During the meeting, they discussed the efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also underlined the necessity of stopping all Israeli illegal measures, notably the annexation of land and the expansion of settlements that undermine the two-state solution and all peace opportunities.

Erekat also lauded King Abdullah II of Jordan's support for the Palestinians' legitimate rights, mainly freedom and statehood on their national land.

