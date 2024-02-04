Jordan Plot South Korea Upset As Asian Cup Braces For Semi-finals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Jordan will make a slice of history when they face Son Heung-min's South Korea in the Asian Cup on Tuesday while hosts and holders Qatar play Iran in the other semi-final.
On paper South Korea would be expected to beat a Jordan side who are the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament and in the last four for the first time.
But Jordan held South Korea 2-2 in the group phase, with Jurgen Klinsmann's side salvaging a draw in injury time when Yazan Al-Arab deflected Hwang In-beom's shot into his own net.
Under their admired Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, Jordan scored twice at the death to beat Iraq in the last 16 and then saw off fairytale debutants Tajikistan in the quarter-finals.
That put Jordan, who are 87th in the FIFA rankings and made their Asian Cup debut in 2004, into their first semi-final.
"Our eyes are now on the trophy," defender Abdallah Nasib, whose second-half header deflected off Tajikistan defender Vahdat Hanonov for the only goal of the game, told AFP.
"What the Jordanian team has achieved confirms that nothing is impossible."
Of the semi-finalists, Jordan are the only ones never to have won the Asian Cup.
Their opponents South Korea have lifted the trophy twice, but the last time was in 1960 and they are under big pressure at home to end that barren run.
They have not been convincing. Held by Jordan and Malaysia in the group phase, they beat Saudi Arabia in the last 16 on penalties and then needed some magic from Son to see off Australia in extra time.
As well as the enduring quality of skipper and Spurs star Son, Klinsmann's side have also been reliant on a series of late goals to stay alive in Qatar.
South Korean media, who have no fondness for the German Klinsmann, have called it "zombie football". Son says the team's ability to keep coming back from the dead in games is proof of their resilience.
The Koreans will be missing Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae, a rock at the heart of their defence, because of suspension.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
Namibia President Geingob, veteran of freedom struggle, dies8 minutes ago
-
Solutions by stc completes acquisition of 40% of devoteam Middle East18 minutes ago
-
Death toll rises to 51 in Chile forest fires18 minutes ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January58 minutes ago
-
25,000 fragments of artifacts from early Islamic Era discovered through Jeddah Historic District pro ..58 minutes ago
-
2 pilots die in helicopter crash in southeast Türkiye1 hour ago
-
Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on1 hour ago
-
Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan fight back with record partnership in Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
KSrelief continues food basket distribution in Gaza strip2 hours ago
-
The Custodian of the two holy mosques congratulates president of Sri Lanka on national day2 hours ago
-
Turkey commemorates its worst disaster of modern times2 hours ago