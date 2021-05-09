UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Protests Israeli Plans To Evict Palestinians From East Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Jordan Protests Israeli Plans to Evict Palestinians From East Jerusalem

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday protested Israel's plans to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

"The Jordanian government sent a note of protest to the Israeli Foreign Ministry over attempts by Israeli authorities to forcefully evict people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from their homes," a statement read.

Jordan said a potential eviction would violate international law and human rights. It also warned Israel against attacking worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites.

Tensions in East Jerusalem flared up after a Jewish court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers who claim land in Sheikh Jarrah. Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians broke out near Al-Aqsa on Friday night. The Red Crescent said that more than 200 Palestinians were hurt.

Related Topics

Protest Police Israel Jerusalem Sunday Mosque Muslim Jew From Government Court

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

7 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

8 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

8 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

14 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

14 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.