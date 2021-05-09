Jordan Protests Israeli Plans to Evict Palestinians From East Jerusalem

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday protested Israel's plans to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

"The Jordanian government sent a note of protest to the Israeli Foreign Ministry over attempts by Israeli authorities to forcefully evict people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from their homes," a statement read.

Jordan said a potential eviction would violate international law and human rights. It also warned Israel against attacking worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites.

Tensions in East Jerusalem flared up after a Jewish court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers who claim land in Sheikh Jarrah. Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians broke out near Al-Aqsa on Friday night. The Red Crescent said that more than 200 Palestinians were hurt.