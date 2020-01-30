UrduPoint.com
Jordan Reaches Tentative Agreement On $1.3Bln Loan With IMF - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:57 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release on Thursday that its staff agreed to loan Jordan $1.3 billion over the next four years to promote economic reforms and also support efforts to house refugees from Syria's conflict, pending approval of the IMF board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a press release on Thursday that its staff agreed to loan Jordan $1.3 billion over the next four years to promote economic reforms and also support efforts to house refugees from Syria's conflict, pending approval of the IMF board.

"The Jordanian authorities and a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Chris Jarvis, have reached a staff-level agreement on a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for around $1.3 billion," the release said. "This agreement is subject to IMF management approval and Executive Board consideration, which is expected in March, following the completion of agreed prior actions."

The tentative agreement is centered on increasing growth, stimulating job creation and improving the nation's investment climate, while also protecting Jordan's poor and most vulnerable, the release said.

The release also cited Jordan's need for "for more inclusive economic growth, particularly in light of the challenges posed by ongoing regional conflict and uncertainty. In this regard, the hosting of Syrian refugees is a testament to Jordan's generosity and resilience."

Jordan hosts nearly 2 million refugees from Syria, according to media reports.

The IMF predicts 2.1 percent growth in Jordan's gross domestic product (GDP) this year, rising to 3.3 percent in the medium term as structural economic reforms take hold, according to the release.

