Jordan Receives Citizen Detained in Israel for Violating Border - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Jordan has received its citizen who was recently detained by the Israeli authorities in the southern port city of Eilat for illegally crossing the border, the the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The offender, who crossed Israel's sea border from Jordan and infiltrated the territory of Eilat, was taken in for questioning on Wednesday but revealed no indication of any terrorist motives in his actions, according to a preliminary investigation.

"After follow-up procedures by the ministry and the Jordanian embassy in Tel Aviv, the Jordanian citizen, who was detained yesterday in the city of Eilat, returned today to the kingdom," the ministry said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The country's relevant authorities received the citizen on Thursday morning, the ministry added.