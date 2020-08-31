Jordan Reports Record Daily High of New Coronavirus Cases - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Jordan confirmed more than 70 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase registered in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

"73 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, thus, since March, 1,966 people got infected in the country, 15 of them have died," the ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Jordanian authorities imposed a 24-hour curfew in two provinces (Amman and Zarqa) over a growing number of coronavirus cases there.

More than 1,350 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Jordan, where very strict coronavirus restrictions were introduced at the very start of the pandemic, including the closure of borders with the neighboring countries.