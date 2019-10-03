UrduPoint.com
Jordan, Russia Should Cooperate More Closely To Solve Middle Eastern Issues - Abdullah II

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:17 PM

Jordan, Russia Should Cooperate More Closely to Solve Middle Eastern Issues - Abdullah II

Amman and Moscow need to work more closely to solve problems in the Middle East region, King Abdullah II said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Amman and Moscow need to work more closely to solve problems in the middle East region, King Abdullah II said on Thursday.

"As you know, over the past 10 years we have seen the emergence of new issues that can be discussed.

But some realities have not changed - Jordan and Russia continue to share an understanding of relatively close cooperation to achieve regional and global peace," Abdullah II said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to the Jordanian king, Jordan and Russia remain committed to the core values that unite the two countries.

"Jordan and Russia continue to seek peace and stability in the Middle East," Abdullah II stressed.

