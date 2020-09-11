UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Says Massive Explosion Rocks Army Base In Zarqa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:18 PM

Jordan says massive explosion rocks army base in Zarqa

A massive explosion rocked a military base in Zarqa Governorate when mortar bombs blew up in a facility affiliated to the army, said Jordanian official

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A massive explosion rocked a military base in Zarqa Governorate when mortar bombs blew up in a facility affiliated to the army, said Jordanian official.

Preliminary investigations show that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the facility where the bombs were stored, said Amjad Adaileh, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs.

The minister said that the facility is located in an unpopulated area and there has been no immediate reports of injuries so far.

Related Topics

Army Media

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96 ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's export keeps falling in first 10 days of ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 176 more COVID-19 cases, 21,919 in ..

3 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 cases top 28 million: Johns Hopkin ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, German Parliaments Call for Independent E ..

8 minutes ago

UK Secures First Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.