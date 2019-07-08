Jordan says not to accept deal neglecting Palestinians right to statehood

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday that Jordan will not accept any deal that neglects the legitimate right of the Palestinians to establish a state

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Sunday that Jordan will not accept any deal that neglects the legitimate right of the Palestinians to establish a state.

In talks with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammed Ishtaye, Razzaz underlined Jordan's support for the Palestinians in the face of Israeli aggression, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Jordan will not accept any deal or solution that does not end the occupation and lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state along 1967 the borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Jordanian prime minister said.

Any economic solution as an alternative to a political solution will also not be accepted, he added, referring to the U.S.-led Bahrain workshop held in late June over the economic part of Washington's middle East peace plan.

In addition, Razzaz highlighted Jordan's role in safeguarding the holy sites in Jerusalem, saying his country will never concede its custodianship over the Islamic holy sites in the city.

For his part, Ishtaye commended the Jordanian support for the Palestinians in defending their legitimate rights.

The two sides signed two memorandums of understanding on cooperation after the talks.