Jordan Sends 11 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Lebanese Armed Forces

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Lebanese armed forces said on Monday that Jordan has sent them a new shipment of medical aid.

"As part of Jordan's assistance to the Lebanese armed forces, the army's command received 11 tonnes of medical aid at the Rafic Hariri International Airport [in Beirut] on Monday," the statement on Twitter read.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in a deep economic crisis, with the population facing a lack of fuel, medicines and other essentials. The national Currency has plummeted and lost more than 90% of its value. Jordan has been supplying medicines to the Lebanese military for several months, with Qatar sending 70 tonnes of food supplies to Lebanon's armed forces monthly.