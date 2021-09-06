UrduPoint.com

Jordan Sends 11 Tonnes Of Medical Aid To Lebanese Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Jordan Sends 11 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Lebanese Armed Forces

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Lebanese armed forces said on Monday that Jordan has sent them a new shipment of medical aid.

"As part of Jordan's assistance to the Lebanese armed forces, the army's command received 11 tonnes of medical aid at the Rafic Hariri International Airport [in Beirut] on Monday," the statement on Twitter read.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in a deep economic crisis, with the population facing a lack of fuel, medicines and other essentials. The national Currency has plummeted and lost more than 90% of its value. Jordan has been supplying medicines to the Lebanese military for several months, with Qatar sending 70 tonnes of food supplies to Lebanon's armed forces monthly.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Qatar Lebanon 2019 Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

1 hour ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

1 hour ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

1 hour ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

1 hour ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

1 hour ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.