Jordan Signs Deal With Pfizer To Get Vaccine For 5% Of Population - Reports

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:42 PM

Jordan Signs Deal With Pfizer to Get Vaccine for 5% of Population - Reports

Jordan has signed an agreement with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to receive the coronavirus vaccine for 5 percent of the population, media reported on Monday, citing Jordanian Health Minister Nathir Obeidat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Jordan has signed an agreement with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to receive the coronavirus vaccine for 5 percent of the population, media reported on Monday, citing Jordanian Health Minister Nathir Obeidat.

According to AlMamlaka tv broadcaster, the authorities of Jordan are also in talks with other vaccine producers.

Obeidat noted that the deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine to Jordan would begin in February 2021.

The health minister previously said that vaccination in Jordan would be free and non-mandatory.

Jordan has so far registered 267,477 cases of COVID-19 and over 3,400 fatalities.

