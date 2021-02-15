UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan Starts 'world First' Covid Vaccinations In Refugee Camp

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:29 PM

Jordan starts 'world first' Covid vaccinations in refugee camp

Jordan launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive Monday in its huge Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees, in a world first, a UN spokesman said

Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Jordan launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive Monday in its huge Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees, in a world first, a UN spokesman said.

"It's the first vaccination centre in the world to open in a refugee camp," Mohammad Hawari, spokesman in Jordan of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told AFP.

He said that around 2,000 of the 80,000 residents of Zaatari camp on northern Jordan's border with Syria had signed up with the government to receive the jab.

Some 1,200 of them qualified under the country's priority system for health workers, those aged over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.

"Today, 52 refugees will receive the vaccine and another 44 on Tuesday," said Hawari, adding that 164 camp residents had been vaccinated at a centre outside Zaatari.

Jordan hosts 663,000 Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations. It started a campaign of free vaccinations of registered refugees on January 13.

According to health authorities, around 50,000 people have so far been vaccinated in Jordan, which has recorded 347,000 cases and 4,455 deaths out of a population of 10.5 million people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria January Border Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police conducted 1,053 aerial sorties in ..

21 seconds ago

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

30 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

30 minutes ago

Tabreed reports 16.5% increase in 2020 net income ..

45 minutes ago

Gazprom Increased Gas Production by 6.9% Year-on-Y ..

54 seconds ago

UK Labour Leader Losing Support But Still Performi ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.