Jordan stresses role of UN in addressing regional issues

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Jordan on Sunday underlined the key role of the United Nations (UN) in addressing regional issues, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The remarks were made by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at a meeting with visiting President of the United Nations General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces on Sunday, where discussions focused on the UN role in ending regional crises.

Safadi said that empowering the UN and its institutions will enhance the international community's ability to overcome political, security and developmental challenges.

The minister stressed the need for continued support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, underlining the need for renewing the agency's mandate.

The UN official voiced appreciation for Jordan's role in the middle East and support to the Syrian refugees.