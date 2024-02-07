Jordan Stun South Korea To Reach Asian Cup Final For First Time
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Jordan overpowered South Korea and a "devastated" Son Heung-min 2-0 on Tuesday to reach their first Asian Cup final and a showdown with Iran or hosts and holders Qatar.
Playing in the semi-finals for the first time and ranked 64 places below their opponents, Jordan fully deserved their victory over Jurgen Klinsmann's shell-shocked side.
South Korea failed to have a shot on target and their talisman Son apologised afterwards as his country's wait for a first Asian Cup since 1960 goes on.
Jordan deservedly went ahead soon after the break, Yazan Al-Naimat scoring his third goal of the tournament after South Korea gave the ball away cheaply.
They had been in a losing position in four of their matches in Qatar, but there was no way back this time for the Koreans when Mousa Al-Tamari sliced his way through the South Korean defence 13 minutes later.
South Korea simply could not handle the lively attacking duo of Naimat and Tamari.
"Actually I was dreaming about this tournament before, when I was in France," said the 26-year-old Tamari, who plays for Montpellier in France and was named man of the match.
"It means everything to me to be in the final and I hope we can do it in the final," he added, having also set Naimat up for the first goal.
"It's also good to be in the final because it will make everyone speak about my country in France and this is very emotional for me."
South Korea's skipper and Tottenham ace Son stood alone with his hands on his hips at the final whistle.
"Very disappointing, devastated about this result," the 31-year-old told beIN sports.
"We were a little bit nervous -- the guys did not want to make a mistake."
Coach Klinsmann, who agreed with Son that the better team won, had made it his stated goal to reach the final in Qatar.
Asked by AFP if he will now quit, the German said: "There was a lot of good stuff we saw.
"It is a team that is growing and still needs to develop towards the next World Cup.
"There is a lot of work ahead of us. Apart from that, I am not thinking of anything."
Recent Stories
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
More Stories From World
-
Broos hoping South Africa's collective strength can see off Nigerian stars40 minutes ago
-
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales1 hour ago
-
Harry jets in to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis2 hours ago
-
In Chile, natural disasters fall on all-volunteer fire service2 hours ago
-
Mother of Michigan school shooter found guilty of manslaughter2 hours ago
-
Osaka trying not to feel 'a failure' after early Abu Dhabi exit2 hours ago
-
Jordan stun South Korea to reach Asian Cup final for first time2 hours ago
-
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar3 hours ago
-
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 1313 hours ago
-
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales3 hours ago
-
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin5 hours ago
-
Harry jets in as King Charles's cancer 'caught early'6 hours ago