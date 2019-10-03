Jordan Supports Strong Russian Presence in Middle East - King Abdullah II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Jordan supports Russia's strong presence in the middle East and is ready to listen to Moscow's recommendations on a number of issues, King Abdullah II said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"I would like to emphasize the role of Russia in our region.

Without Russia, many issues, for example, the peace process in Syria and other issues could not have developed. Therefore, I want to stress Russia's important role," Abdullah II said.

The meeting of the two leaders is taking place on the sidelines of the Valdai forum in Sochi.

"We are pleased to see such a strong presence of Russia and are happy to follow your recommendations on many issues that we will discuss today," the king said.