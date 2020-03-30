Jordan takes home thousands of hotel-quarantined returnees

Jordanian authorities Monday started to take home about 5,000 people quarantined in hotels to guard against the spread of coronavirus since their return to the country two weeks ago

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordanian authorities Monday started to take home about 5,000 people quarantined in hotels to guard against the spread of coronavirus since their return to the country two weeks ago.

An AFP photographer said soldiers greeted the evacuees with flowers as they emerged from the luxury hotels used to quarantine them.

They were being driven home after medical checks from Amman and Dead Sea hotels, to be followed by two more weeks of supervised, precautionary quarantine, officials said.

Jordan, which has declared three deaths from coronavirus and 259 cases of contamination, has imposed an army-enforced curfew in an effort to contain the pandemic.

The kingdom has also suspended all flights and public transport, while only bakeries and pharmacies have been allowed to stay open.