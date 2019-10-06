UrduPoint.com
Jordan Teachers Reach 'Historic' Wage Deal With Government After Major Strike - Union

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 07:40 AM

Jordan Teachers Reach 'Historic' Wage Deal With Government After Major Strike - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Teachers in Jordan have ended their mass demonstrations having reached a wage increase agreement with the government, Vice President of the Jordan Teachers Association (JTA) Naser Nawasrah announced at a press conference.

Speaking in the early hours of Sunday, Nawasrah said, as quoted by The Jordan Times newspaper, that the agreement signed at the end of the Saturday meeting between JTA and government representatives was "historic" and helped end the "longest work stoppage in the Kingdom's history."

Under the deal, beginning January 1, 2020, Jordan's teachers will see pay increases ranging between 35 and 75 percent, depending on the teacher's rank.

A new "lead teacher" rank is stipulated by the agreement, Nawasrah said, and will be granted the highest wage increase of 75 percent.

Jordan's teachers, who had organized mass demonstrations across the country since September 8, had asked for a 50 percent pay raise.

Jordan's government has sent a letter of apology to JTA expressing regret for any actions that might have affected the teachers' dignity.

