Jordan Testing Electronic Wristbands to Control Quarantine Compliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The Jordanian government has piloted the use of electronic bracelets to monitor the implementation of mandatory home quarantine by people who were officially ordered to self-isolate for 14 days, the spokesman for Jordan's National Epidemics Committee, Nathir Obaidat, said on Sunday.

"We began using electronic wristbands on Saturday for those quarantined at home," Obaidat told Jordanian broadcaster Al-Mamlaka.

According to the spokesman, the government decided to use bracelets as a "preventive measure" after recording several quarantine violations.

The governmental COVID-19 Response Center's head, Mazen Faraya, said, as cited by Al-Mamlaka, that the electronic wristbands were a test initiative.

The bracelets were put on 500 people with the purpose of "enhancing the efficiency of self-isolation and ensuring the lack of contact with other people," as stated by Hadeel Al-Saeh, the director of the Jordanian Health Ministry's Department of Communicable Diseases, in an interview with the state-owned Petra news agency.

Jordan has so far reported 1,150 confirmed coronavirus cases, including ten deaths and 902 recoveries.