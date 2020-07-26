UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Allow Air Travel To Select Countries From August 5 - Civil Aviation Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Jordan to Allow Air Travel to Select Countries From August 5 - Civil Aviation Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Jordan will resume air travel on August 5 to and from countries seen as low-risk after they managed to contain coronavirus, the head of the civil aviation authority said Saturday.

"Jordanian airports are ready to welcome international flights from some countries chosen by the Health Ministry according to their epidemiological situation," Haitham Misto, of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, said.

He did not disclose the list of countries, but the Roya news website said it included Canada, China, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Thailand and some other countries, but no Arab nations.

Jordan grounded international flights on March 17. The country has so far confirmed 1,154 coronavirus cases, including 11 virus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Thailand China Canada Norway Georgia Switzerland Malaysia March August From Arab New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

27 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

27 minutes ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

27 minutes ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.