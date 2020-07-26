Jordan to Allow Air Travel to Select Countries From August 5 - Civil Aviation Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Jordan will resume air travel on August 5 to and from countries seen as low-risk after they managed to contain coronavirus, the head of the civil aviation authority said Saturday.

"Jordanian airports are ready to welcome international flights from some countries chosen by the Health Ministry according to their epidemiological situation," Haitham Misto, of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, said.

He did not disclose the list of countries, but the Roya news website said it included Canada, China, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Thailand and some other countries, but no Arab nations.

Jordan grounded international flights on March 17. The country has so far confirmed 1,154 coronavirus cases, including 11 virus-related deaths.