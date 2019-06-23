UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Attend Bahrain Workshop On Palestine - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Jordan to Attend Bahrain Workshop on Palestine - Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Jordan will send a delegation to the US administration's workshop on the middle East peace in Bahrain next week, its Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The "Peace for Prosperity" forum on June 25-26 is seen as an overture to US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century." White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will unveil economic incentives for Palestinians.

"Jordan has decided to take part in the economic seminar... It will be represented by the secretary general of the Finance Ministry," the ministry said.

Jordan stressed that the Palestinian issue was central to its policy. It added that no economic incentive could replace the two-state solution. Palestinian leaders snubbed the forum for fear it would undermine the UN-backed proposal to have a Palestinian and Israeli states.

Related Topics

Century White House Trump Bahrain Middle East June

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

33 minutes ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

48 minutes ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

56 minutes ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

56 minutes ago

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered in Karach ..

56 minutes ago

Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.