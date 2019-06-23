Jordan to Attend Bahrain Workshop on Palestine - Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Jordan will send a delegation to the US administration's workshop on the middle East peace in Bahrain next week, its Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The "Peace for Prosperity" forum on June 25-26 is seen as an overture to US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century." White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will unveil economic incentives for Palestinians.

"Jordan has decided to take part in the economic seminar... It will be represented by the secretary general of the Finance Ministry," the ministry said.

Jordan stressed that the Palestinian issue was central to its policy. It added that no economic incentive could replace the two-state solution. Palestinian leaders snubbed the forum for fear it would undermine the UN-backed proposal to have a Palestinian and Israeli states.