UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Close All Commercial Centers To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Jordan to close all commercial centers to curb coronavirus spread

Jordan has decided to close all malls and commercial centers to curb the spread of COVID-19, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference in Amman on Tuesday

AMMAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Jordan has decided to close all malls and commercial centers to curb the spread of COVID-19, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference in Amman on Tuesday.

All private sector companies will be closed except for hospitals, pharmacies and food stores, the minister said.

Gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned and travelling between cities and governorates will be prohibited, he added.

Jordan also decided to stop the printing of newspapers and suspend public transportation.The country will prepare quarantine camps at land border crossings for all passengers arriving at the country, Adaileh said, adding that all measures will go into effect by March 18 and will last for two weeks. According to official figures, 35 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Jordan.

Related Topics

Amman March Border Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

46 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

50 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

1 hour ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

57 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

1 hour ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.