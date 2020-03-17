Jordan to close all commercial centers to curb coronavirus spread

Jordan has decided to close all malls and commercial centers to curb the spread of COVID-19, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said at a press conference in Amman on Tuesday

All private sector companies will be closed except for hospitals, pharmacies and food stores, the minister said.

Gatherings of more than 10 people will be banned and travelling between cities and governorates will be prohibited, he added.

Jordan also decided to stop the printing of newspapers and suspend public transportation.The country will prepare quarantine camps at land border crossings for all passengers arriving at the country, Adaileh said, adding that all measures will go into effect by March 18 and will last for two weeks. According to official figures, 35 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Jordan.