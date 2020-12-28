UrduPoint.com
Jordan To Get 1 Mln Pfizer Vaccine Doses: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:51 PM

Jordan has ordered one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech novel coronavirus vaccine, with the first shipment expected at the end of January or early February, the health minister said Monday

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 )

Jordan has recorded 289,748 cases of the Covid-19 disease, including 3,778 deaths, and the numbers continue to rise daily.

"Jordan will receive one million vaccines from Pfizer-BionNTech in instalments from January or early February," said Health Minister Nazir Obeidat in remarks carried by the state-run Petra news agency.

He said the country was seeking to make vaccines available to more than 20 percent of the 11 million-strong population, "which means to suffice for 2.2 million citizens".

Jordan announced in mid-December that it had approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, adding that talks were underway with other pharmaceutical firms.

