Jordan to Hold General Election on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Kingdom of Jordan is set to hold a general election on Tuesday, November 10.

The election will take place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and will be followed by a five-day nationwide lockdown, starting Wednesday.

According to media reports, 40 out of 50 registered political parties will participate in the election, including the Islamic Action Front party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (banned in Russia) in the country.