UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan To Hold General Election On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Jordan to Hold General Election on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Kingdom of Jordan is set to hold a general election on Tuesday, November 10.

The election will take place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and will be followed by a five-day nationwide lockdown, starting Wednesday.

According to media reports, 40 out of 50 registered political parties will participate in the election, including the Islamic Action Front party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (banned in Russia) in the country.

Related Topics

Election Russia November Muslim Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

9 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

10 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

10 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.