Jordan To Hold Parliamentary Elections, Commission Expected To Set Date Later On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:07 PM

Jordan's King Abdullah II issued on Wednesday a royal decree to hold elections to the lower house of the kingdom's parliament, the Royal Hashemite Court has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Jordan's King Abdullah II issued on Wednesday a royal decree to hold elections to the lower house of the kingdom's parliament, the Royal Hashemite Court has said.

"A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, calling for holding elections for the House of Representatives, in accordance with the law," the court said.

The Independent Election Commission will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. Jordan time (10:00 GMT) to set a date for the upcoming elections, Jordan news Agency Petra reported.

