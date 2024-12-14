Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration

(@FahadShabbir)

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Jordan will host US, EU, Turkish and Arab diplomats on Saturday for high-level talks on Syria after president Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power.

Bashar al Assad's fall has also led to fast-moving diplomatic developments, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among envoys set to discuss Syria on Saturday in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Turkey, meanwhile, will reopen its embassy in Damascus, closed since 2012 amid calls by Ankara for Assad to step down.

A Qatari diplomat said a delegation from the Gulf emirate would visit Syria on Sunday to meet transitional government officials and discuss aid and the reopening of their embassy.

Unlike other Arab states, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Assad after a rupture in 2011.

Assad has fled Syria, closing an era in which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

The European Union was seeking "to establish contacts" with the new rulers soon, an EU official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The UN refugee agency said the new government had sent "constructive" initial signals, including asking the organisation to stay in the country.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) democratic countries, who met virtually on Friday, expressed hope for "a peaceful and orderly transition through the definition of an inclusive political process" in Syria.

On Friday, the EU announced the launch of an "air bridge" operation to deliver an initial 50 tonnes of health supplies via neighbouring Turkey.