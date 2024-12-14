Jordan To Host Syria Talks After Damascus Erupts In Celebration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Jordan will host US, EU, Turkish and Arab diplomats on Saturday for high-level talks on Syria after president Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power.
Bashar al Assad's fall has also led to fast-moving diplomatic developments, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among envoys set to discuss Syria on Saturday in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.
Turkey, meanwhile, will reopen its embassy in Damascus, closed since 2012 amid calls by Ankara for Assad to step down.
A Qatari diplomat said a delegation from the Gulf emirate would visit Syria on Sunday to meet transitional government officials and discuss aid and the reopening of their embassy.
Unlike other Arab states, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Assad after a rupture in 2011.
Assad has fled Syria, closing an era in which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
The European Union was seeking "to establish contacts" with the new rulers soon, an EU official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The UN refugee agency said the new government had sent "constructive" initial signals, including asking the organisation to stay in the country.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) democratic countries, who met virtually on Friday, expressed hope for "a peaceful and orderly transition through the definition of an inclusive political process" in Syria.
On Friday, the EU announced the launch of an "air bridge" operation to deliver an initial 50 tonnes of health supplies via neighbouring Turkey.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening
Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw
Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president
CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..
Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest
WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort
More Stories From World
-
Jordan to host Syria talks after Damascus erupts in celebration9 minutes ago
-
Yoon fans steadfast as S. Korean leader faces impeachment9 minutes ago
-
Georgia ruling party set to install loyalist president amid constitutional crisis9 minutes ago
-
China's Xi to attend Macau 25th handover anniversary next week: Xinhua18 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's Yoon: from rising star to second impeachment vote18 minutes ago
-
South Korea's 11 days of turmoil18 minutes ago
-
Habitat loss stokes rabid jackal attacks in Bangladesh19 minutes ago
-
Malaysian veteran dives water hazards for sunken golf treasure19 minutes ago
-
New Zealand 172-3 as England fight back in third Test19 minutes ago
-
Australia 28-0 as heavy rain hits opening day of third India Test19 minutes ago
-
Schools targeted with AI learning apps despite experts' doubts29 minutes ago
-
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM29 minutes ago